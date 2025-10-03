Crocs launches ‘Share the Joy’ festive campaign with Rashmika Mandanna

Crocs has rolled out its festive campaign ‘Share the Joy’, fronted by brand ambassador Rashmika Mandanna and a group of Gen Z creators. The film, set to the retro classic 'Yaar Bina Chain', highlights friendship, festive chaos, and playful moments that turn into celebrations.

Advertisment

The story follows Rashmika preparing for a Diwali party with help from her friends, transforming a half-done setup into a vibrant get-together filled with laughter and colour. The campaign brings Crocs’ Classic Clogs with new Jibbitz charms into focus, presented as fun accessories that pair with festive fashion.

Yann Le Bozec, head of Crocs International Marketing, said: “Festive celebrations are personal, playful, and full of real, unfiltered moments. ‘Share the Joy’ shows how Crocs Classics Clogs and elevated Jibbitz charms naturally fit into these celebrations—adding comfort, sparkle, and a way to express personal style.”

Akshat Gupt, co-founder & chief creative officer, Kulfi Collective, said: “Diwali is often portrayed as picture-perfect, but the magic is really in the messy, unfiltered moments you share with your people. With Crocs, we wanted to capture that spirit—celebrations where individuality shines, friendships fuel the chaos, and personal style becomes part of the story.”

The campaign runs across digital, social, and retail platforms. Alongside, Crocs has introduced festive editions such as the Bae Velvet Clog, Studded Classic Clog, and Crush Clog in Plush Plum.