Crompton launches stylish fan TV campaign, making every selfie picture perfect

Speaking about the company’s latest campaign, Pragya Bijalwan, CMO – Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals said, “At Crompton, we understand that everyone has their own unique style, and that extends to the fans they choose for their homes. That's why we offer a diverse range of stylish fans designed to complement various home aesthetics. From minimalistic to bold, classical to contemporary, our fan collection caters to a wide array of design preferences. We believe that homes are a reflection of individual style and taste, and our extensive range ensures that consumers can find a fan that aligns perfectly with their aesthetic vision. Moreover, Crompton fans go beyond cooling; they elevate your space, making them a centerpiece you'll be proud to show off in every selfie. The film captures this very trend of the selfie culture, where people are constantly capturing and sharing moments in their homes. Crompton fans can be the unexpected star of the show, transforming your pictures into stylish backdrops for those picture-perfect moments.”