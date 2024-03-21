Crompton launches stylish fan TV campaign, making every selfie picture perfect

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign will be launched on IPL and will further be amplified through various mediums of media like TV, digital and out-of-home.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, a player in India's fan market, unveils a new TV campaign for its range of stylish fans. This advertisement celebrates the dual charm of Crompton's latest offering: stunning aesthetics that elevate home décor.
The TVC centres on the concept of taking the perfect selfie, showcasing how Crompton fans steal the spotlight, even from unusual angles. Whether capturing solo moments or group gatherings, the ad highlights how these stylish fans become the focal point of every picture, adding a touch of sophistication and blending into the décor as a beautiful design element.
Today's design-conscious homeowners seek fans that elevate their spaces while delivering air quality and energy efficiency. Recognising this need, Crompton unveils its latest TV commercial, showcasing how their ceiling fans blend form and function. The TVC highlights how these stylish fans can take centre stage in your home, becoming a design statement while keeping you cool and comfortable.
Speaking about the company’s latest campaign, Pragya Bijalwan, CMO – Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals said, “At Crompton, we understand that everyone has their own unique style, and that extends to the fans they choose for their homes. That's why we offer a diverse range of stylish fans designed to complement various home aesthetics. From minimalistic to bold, classical to contemporary, our fan collection caters to a wide array of design preferences. We believe that homes are a reflection of individual style and taste, and our extensive range ensures that consumers can find a fan that aligns perfectly with their aesthetic vision. Moreover, Crompton fans go beyond cooling; they elevate your space, making them a centerpiece you'll be proud to show off in every selfie. The film captures this very trend of the selfie culture, where people are constantly capturing and sharing moments in their homes. Crompton fans can be the unexpected star of the show, transforming your pictures into stylish backdrops for those picture-perfect moments.”
The TVC conceptualised by BBDO, showcases how Crompton’s fans transcend their function of simply cooling, adapting to one’s ever-shifting moods and desires. Whether it's a stylish individual or a group of friends, the fans constantly steal the show. With the tagline Kyonki “Crompton fans ki photogenic beauty banaye har selfie ko Picture Perfect!” the campaign showcases how these fans can make any photo look amazing.
Hemant Shringy, CCO, BBDO India adds, “House proud. That’s today’s consumer. Gone are the days when you had décor, furniture and appliances that were handed down from generations. Everything in the home today is carefully curated and speaks about the taste and the aesthetic of those who live there. Crompton innovates and designs to these needs. And the ceiling fan, that’s actually the centrepiece of any room also holds the place of pride now, in your selfies! Whatever your aesthetic, Crompton’s got a fan you’d love to show off in your selfie!”