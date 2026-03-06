Crompton ropes in Dinesh Karthik for new phase of ‘Every Space Bright & Right’ campaign

As the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup unfolds, homes across the country shift into match mode. Living rooms carry the intensity of every over, kitchens stay active between timeouts, and outdoor spaces become extensions of the on ground celebrations. Recognising how closely these moments are tied to the spaces we live in, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (CGCEL) is strengthening its ongoing ‘Every Space Bright & Right with Crompton Lights’ campaign through a strategic collaboration with former India cricketer, World Cup champion, IPL batting coach, mentor and a leading commentator, Dinesh Karthik.

The association comes alive through a digital film and a series of contextual Instagram reels rolled out during the tournament. Developed in collaboration with Aflog’s creative studio and supported by AI-driven visual storytelling, the campaign draws a parallel between the evolution of the game and the evolution of how homes are lit today. At its core lies a clear message — lighting should do more than brighten a room. It should brighten the moment.

Through the Instagram reel series, released around key match days, Dinesh Karthik shares insights from the tournament while drawing natural parallels to his bright & right spaces at home. Just as a well-timed move can influence momentum on the field, the right lighting can elevate the experience of a space - bringing focus to a living room, clarity to a kitchen, or warmth to an outdoor gathering. The series of sub-films feature Dinesh Karthik announcing the “Crompton Player of the Game” after every Indian match during the tournament. The initiative celebrates standout performances on the field while reinforcing Crompton Lighting’s association with moments that truly light up the game.

Speaking about the campaign, Tanmay Prusty, chief marketing officer – Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, said, “At Crompton, we believe lighting plays a defining role in shaping how people experience their homes. With ‘Every Space Bright & Right’, we are encouraging consumers to move beyond a one-size-fits-all approach and think more deliberately about how each space is lit. Dinesh embodies that mindset naturally. He is known for his clarity of thought, composure under pressure, and ability to make the right call at the right moment. A connoisseur of good design and a seeker of authentic partnerships, Dinesh Karthik brings both taste and thoughtful curation to this collaboration. His strong connect across South India, especially during a cricketing event of this scale, makes him an authentic voice for this campaign. Together, we are bringing a simple but important idea into everyday conversations - that the right light can meaningfully enhance how a space feels.”

Speaking about this collaboration, Dinesh Karthik said, “In cricket, the difference often lies in small decisions made at the right time. That mindset applies at home too. Lighting plays a bigger role than we realise — it can change the energy of a room instantly. Whether you’re watching a match, spending time with family, or relaxing at home in the evening, the right light makes that experience better. That’s what I found compelling about this campaign.”

Shot at his home, this collaboration culminates in a digital film that captures this evolution. The film opens with Dinesh Karthik reflecting on how the game has evolved over the years from being part of India’s historic win at the inaugural ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2007 to the fast, high-intensity format fans enjoy today. He recalls returning home after that tournament and realising that the lighting in his space didn’t quite match the energy and excitement of the game. That realisation led him to rethink the way his home was lit, eventually turning to Crompton lighting to create the right ambience. As he walks through his home, each space reflects a different rhythm of the day - warm lighting elevates the match-viewing experience, crisp illumination enhances kitchen clarity, and thoughtfully placed outdoor lights create a relaxed evening ambience. The message comes together simply: as the game evolves, so should the way we light our homes.