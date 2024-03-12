Crompton's latest campaign aims to revolutionise the way people interact with light in their homes

Hemant Shringy, chief creative officer, BBDO India adds, “Being the category leader, Crompton products are intuitively innovative. As consumers, we tend to live with or make peace with small irritants. But as a brand that puts its consumers first, Crompton constantly challenges the status quo. Why should you have to move the angle of the TV or give up on your favourite spot or make huge architectural adjustments to your room just because of the light that throws glare on the TV? Every innovation from Crompton is towards enhancing the user’s everyday experience.”