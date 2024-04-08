Crunchyroll launches its first brand campaign in India, ft. Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandanna

The ad films have been crafted using a blend of original Japanese animation with live action. The creative agency behind the campaign is Tilt Brand Solutions, while the anime segments were created by anime studios in Japan, ensuring the authenticity of the craft and reinforcing Crunchyroll's dedication to sharing Japanese anime with the world. Drive Inc. created the anime for the ad film with Rashmika, while the anime in Tiger’s ad film was created by ARECT, Inc. The films were overseen creatively by Crunchyroll’s Creative Services Team. The background music in the ad film with Tiger is exclusive, produced by Donn Bhatt, and features rapper Jagsifat. The ad film with Rashmika has the song ‘Billo’ By Excise Dept.