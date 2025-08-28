'Crush Feelings': Tinder's new ads show you how it feels to have a crush

Tinder has launched a new campaign titled Crush Feelings, enumerating and depicting all the feelings a person is in during a crush.

The campaign features five films, all portraying different emotions of having a crush on someone, and in doing so, the brand is positioning itself as the prime place where crushes are birthed.

One of the ad films of the campaign sees two people struggling to speak. Well, their tongues are tied, and they’re tied into lovers' knots. Literally. Have you ever had a crush on someone where you’re just lost for words? Well, that is the emotion here.

Another film shows a woman melting into a ‘puddle’ of emotions after receiving a text from her crush. The ad film is titled Puddle, and the visuals match the vibe.

And then the third film says, “A rollercoaster of a crush is waiting for you on Tinder.” The emotion depicted here is the overwhelming rush you feel in anticipation of a desired text.

Then comes Screaming inside. A girl receives a confirmation for a potential date, and she’s screaming inside. The voiceover says, “A crush that has you screaming inside is waiting for you on Tinder.”

The last ad film is Windswept. The visuals here are pretty chaotic, the chemistry between the couple is off the charts, and things are flung in the air because of a whirlwind.

All ad films end with the tagline, ‘It all starts with a Swipe’, alluding to the fact that it only takes one right swipe on Tinder to find your potential crush.

Tinder has been experimenting with new initiatives to make its application more engaging. Recently in an earnings call, the parent company Match Group’s CEO Spencer Rascoff had introduced a new feature called ‘modes’, which allows users to recalibrate their algorithm based on the kind of dating objectives they wish to explore on the app.

The brand is also going to undertake a major redesign, alongside these new features, to woo Gen Z.