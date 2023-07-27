Cult.sport says, “Sport Every day on the Maidaan called India”

Speaking about the film, Senthil Kumar, chief creative officer at Wunderman Thompson, South Asia said, “The brand cult.sport is all set to become the hub of India’s sporting culture. And our ambition is to make sporting culture popular culture with the launch campaign that brings alive the fact that our entire country is a fertile playground for sport. Made for the Maidaan called India. We wanted to highlight that sports are not limited to a specific group of people or professional athletes only. It's a celebration of the everyday athlete that resides within each one of us. Designed like a foot-tapping, pulsating playground this film captures India’s crazy chaos in the most endearing yet dynamic way. Everyday life is a sport here in the bustling ‘gullies, mohallas, mods and nukkads’ of this diverse country, it shows how ordinary people can transform into extraordinary sportsperson running, jumping, dodging, leaping and climbing their way as they go about their daily activities. Setting this film to ultimate sonic motion, a musical playground was created using a mad medley of various cult.sport shoes played live on different surfaces.”