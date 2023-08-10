Dabbawalas and Vi collaborate to enhance the network's quality

Vi’s network was tested across 22 wards and over 550 locations in the city with the help of Dabbawalas. Speaking about the execution of the campaign at such a scale, the duo says, “Krishnakant Mishra, who heads our brand activation, took the lead in getting the Dabbawala partnership organised. It took a long time for us to get the logistics in place cause Vi wanted to do it right. Once the phones were handed over, the dabbawalas had to use them as they did. In the world that we live in, everyone is constantly on their phones, doing different things. There was a WhatsApp system set up to send back their feedback after each use.”