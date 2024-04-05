Dabur enters the mosquito liquid vaporizer market with Odomos Universal; Kajol Devgan to endorse the brand

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The company is also set to launch a series of campaigns to promote its product.
Dabur India announced its entry into mosquito Liquid Vaporizer category with the launch of Odomos Universal Mosquito Liquid Vaporizer. It will be available in electronic mosquito repellent machine and mosquito repellent refill which fits in all standard machines. The company has also roped in Bollywood star Kajol as the face of this brand. A series of campaigns, featuring Kajol, will be launched shortly to promote this product.
"We are excited to introduce Odomos Universal Mosquito Liquid Vaporizer, offering advanced protection against mosquitoes. The decision to venture into the mosquito liquid vaporizer segment comes as part of Dabur's intend to expand the total addressable market for its products. With the increasing concern over mosquito-borne diseases, Odomos Mosquito Liquid Vaporizer aims to offer effective and long-lasting protection against mosquitoes”. Abhishek Jugran, EVP- marketing, Dabur India said.
Commenting on her association with the brand Kajol said: “I'm delighted to collaborate with Odomos, a trusted name in mosquito protection. Together, we're committed to advocating for the importance of mosquito protection and ensuring the safety and well-being of our loved ones.”
Priced at Rs. 85 for combo pack consisting of one machine and one refill of 45ml, Odomos Mosquito Liquid Vaporizer is formulated with a blend of ingredients, which seeks to give 100% protection from mosquitos. The product's convenient usage and efficacy make it an essential addition to every home's mosquito protection regimen.
“With Kajol as our brand ambassador, we aim to amplify awareness about the importance of mosquito protection while providing consumers with a reliable solution for their needs. Renowned for her versatile acting prowess and influential persona, Kajol represents the values of Odomos - protection, trust, and reliability. Her association with the brand reinforces Dabur's dedication to delivering high-quality products that prioritise the well-being of consumers”. Sanath Pulikkal, head of marketing, Home Care at Dabur India.