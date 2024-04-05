Dabur enters the mosquito liquid vaporizer market with Odomos Universal; Kajol Devgan to endorse the brand

Dabur India announced its entry into mosquito Liquid Vaporizer category with the launch of Odomos Universal Mosquito Liquid Vaporizer. It will be available in electronic mosquito repellent machine and mosquito repellent refill which fits in all standard machines. The company has also roped in Bollywood star Kajol as the face of this brand. A series of campaigns, featuring Kajol, will be launched shortly to promote this product.