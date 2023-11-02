Dabur India reports 42.6% increase in ad spends for Q2FY24

Dabur India saw a significant increase in advertising expenses in the second quarter of 2023-2024, with a consolidated growth of 42.6% and a standalone growth of 40.3%. This increase in ad spending contributed to the company's overall performance, resulting in a 7.3% increase in consolidated revenue from operations to reach Rs 3,203.8 crore. On a constant currency basis, the Q2 revenue growth stood at 10.4%. Dabur's India FMCG business, which saw a 3% volume growth, further enhanced its performance.