Dabur India reports 42.6% increase in ad spends for Q2FY24

Science-based Ayurveda company Dabur India has announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
Dabur India saw a significant increase in advertising expenses in the second quarter of 2023-2024, with a consolidated growth of 42.6% and a standalone growth of 40.3%. This increase in ad spending contributed to the company's overall performance, resulting in a 7.3% increase in consolidated revenue from operations to reach Rs 3,203.8 crore. On a constant currency basis, the Q2 revenue growth stood at 10.4%. Dabur's India FMCG business, which saw a 3% volume growth, further enhanced its performance.
Furthermore, the consolidated net profit for the quarter saw a 5.1% increase to reach Rs 515.1 crore, a significant boost compared to the previous year's Rs 490.1 crore. When excluding exceptional legal costs, the net profit increased by 14.1%.