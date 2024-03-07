Dabur Vatika stands for gender equality in its #WomenOfSubstance campaign

Reiterating the significance of collective effort to drive meaningful change, Manan Bhatt, director, Green Chutney Films, emphasised, "Today, as we celebrate International Women's Day, let's not just celebrate the strides we've made, but also reflect on the narratives we've inherited. It's time for a relook at what we teach our girls from a young age. Let's rewrite the script, challenge the stereotypes, and empower our daughters to dream beyond domesticity and marriage. In the impressionable minds of our youth lies the power to shape a more inclusive and equitable future. Let's seize this opportunity to offer them stories of strength, ambitions, individuality, financial independence and boundless potential."