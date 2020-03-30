D&AD cancels its festival for 2020, moves its awards online

Patrick Burgoyne, CEO, D&AD said in a letter posted on the festival website, “At D&AD, as everywhere else, our priority is the health and well-being of our people; then to address some of the challenges facing the organisation as well as we can in the circumstances. Our physical events clearly can't happen as they did for the foreseeable future. So we will not be holding the D&AD Festival this year and we will be contacting all our speakers, partners and ticket holders with more information about this.”