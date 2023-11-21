DaMENSCH takes a stand for mental health with #SupportDaMEN campaign in collaboration with BetterLyf

“Stats suggest that there is a compelling need for men to come out of the shackles of inhibitions and be vocal about their true feelings, which often get overshadowed by the façade of being ‘strong’. It is equally important for those around them to understand their perspectives and challenges. While we await that change, it’s high time we were mindful about ourselves and our loved ones, by putting an effort to hear the unsaid. #SupportDaMEN is a call for a helping hand that can make a drastic difference in each man’s life,” said DaMENSCH co-founders Anurag Saboo and Gaurav Pushkar on the launch of the initiative, referring to it as a week full of breaking stigmas, learning to speak up and embracing vulnerability.