DaMENSCH urges men to grow up in its ‘#MadeForAdults’ campaign

Commenting on the same, Anurag Saboo, co-founder of DaMENSCH said “Once you wear a DaMENSCH, it’s not easy to go back…this is what our customers swear by and tell us. We thought a good story that can grab the attention of grown-up men and remind them to allow their innerwear to also grow up would be fun and quirky. The #MadeForAdults campaign intends to wake men up to choose premium, innerwear that’s crafted with innovation and delivers superior comfort and functionality. With of course, grown up designs.”