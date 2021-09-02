Danish Sait doles out cheesy puns for Domino’s

The stand-up comedian and actor dons multiple hats to promote the pizza giant’s new range of cheese-centric pizzas.
‘There is no such thing as too much cheese’ is Domino’s new philosophy, we feel, going by its latest offerings.
The pizza giant recently announced the launch of the ‘Cheesilicious Pizzas’ range. If your first thought was that it means a lot of cheese, you’d be understating it.
There’s the ‘Cheese Dominator’. It is a large size pizza that contains a pound (0.45 kg) of cheese (100 per cent mozzarella and gooey liquid cheese).
Rolling with it is the ‘4Cheese Pizza’. It contains mozzarella, feta cheese, American cheese, rich creamy cheese, along with a hint of ghost pepper-flavoured cheese.
If you think you have had enough of cheese, then you’re wrong. Seeing stand-up comedian Danish Sait don multiple roles to spit our cheesy puns and dialogues for Domino’s is, for the lack of a better word, cheesier.
What caught our eye is Sait’s previous brand collaboration with Zomato, where he took on the role of a delivery executive for a day.
Why did we mention Zomato? Well, it is because Domino’s only lets you order its pizzas on the likes of Swiggy and Zomato. Delivery? The pizza giant has made sure only it delivers the pizza to your home through its executives.
There are two reasons for it. One, it lets Domino’s access consumer data for more efficient marketing and targeting. Second, the blue T-shirt-wearing Domino’s delivery person is a brand billboard in itself, and the pizza QSR won’t let that go. Food for thought, isn’t it?