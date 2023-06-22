Day three compounds into three Lions for Talented 

You're part of a 16-month-old indie agency called, Talented, that decided to take a punt and reimagine the agency business to create more equity for creative talent. And 16 months later, that effort gets rewarded with two Bronzes (Social and PR) for Why is this a Swiggy ad and a Media Silver (Or travel with Cleartrip). You realise how none of this was on the agenda for year one. And then you realise, that it's hard not to do great work when you're getting great sleep.