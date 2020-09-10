DCGI issues show cause notice to HUL's Lifebuoy over misleading ad

As reported by Mint, Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) V.G. Somani said, in a notice to the company, that Lifebuoy’s ads in television and social media contain ‘misleading claims’ of it being an ‘immunity booster’, and that applying the sanitiser on exposed skin gives a person immunity for 10 hours. The DCGI mentioned that topical application of a product can’t boost immunity, or fight germs, and hence the claim that HUL is making is ‘false’.