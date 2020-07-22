When Lifebuoy's hand sanitiser claimed to boost immunity

A case of misplaced buzzy keyword or something else?
Hand sanitisers are the need of the hour. They keep our hands clean and as per public health authorities, they are one of the best health precautions we can take to halt the virus' spread. Thus, it's not surprising to see their sales at an all-time high right now.
But, when Lloyd Mathias, business strategist, and former Asia-Pacific marketing head of HP Inc shared an image on Twitter of a Lifebuoy hand sanitiser with 'Immunity Boosting...' on the bottle wrapper, it got us wondering. Since when did a hand sanitiser boost immunity?
A scroll through the tweet's comments somewhat answered our question. While brand consultant Ambi Parameswaran mused if it was a fake forward, Mathias responded with an Amazon India website snapshot (a near recent one) that proved that Lifebuoy packages its hand sanitisers as 'immunity boosting'.
It was then communications consultant Karthik Srinivasan who joined the conversation and pointed out that this wasn't a recent move from Lifebuoy but one that was launched in 2016.
He further added that the brand "... seem to be using 'immunity' as an alternate word for 'defense', even back in 2016. The pack says, "Immunity boosting means boosts skin's self-defence against germs, with regular use". The listing says, "Boosts immunity for 10 hours".
Immunity boosting or not, Lifebuoy sanitisers will continue to enjoy high demand considering the present situation.