D'Décor unveils heartfelt campaign 'Curtains You Will Love to Draw' starring Gauri Khan and Shahrukh Khan

D'Décor believes in the deep emotional connections within every story and seeks to provide the perfect backdrop for the heartfelt moments within a home through their new campaign. The brand is expanding its product offerings in the wide width curtain category, as well as introducing more sophisticated blind collections. These products will be available across 1800 stores throughout the country, aiming to provide consumers with an exceptional shopping experience. The campaign's launch coincides with the festive season of Diwali, adding to the excitement and anticipation.