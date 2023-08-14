D'Décor unveils heartfelt campaign 'Curtains You Will Love to Draw' starring Gauri Khan and Shahrukh Khan

Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, the campaign emphasizes that curtains are not only visually pleasing but also evoke warmth and comfort.
D'Décor, a prominent contemporary home décor brand in India, has launched a new campaign titled 'Curtains You Will Love to Draw', featuring the popular Bollywood couple Gauri Khan and Shahrukh Khan. D'Décor is well-known for its premium upholstery and curtain fabrics, as well as its expertise in offering innovative home décor solutions. The brand has a longstanding partnership with Gauri and Shahrukh Khan, which aims to merge their creative visions with contemporary home fashion.
The essence of the campaign revolves around a heartwarming portrayal of a loving husband and wife. It emphasizes that curtains are not only visually pleasing but also evoke warmth and comfort, contributing to the creation of beautiful stories and cherished memories within a home. In a charming twist, Shahrukh Khan draws the curtain for his wife, Gauri Khan, revealing the captivating allure of D'Décor curtains and celebrating the emotions that every home nurtures.
Sanjana Arora, business head-retail & Blinds Domestic Distribution at D'Decor Exports, shared her perspective on the campaign. She mentioned that the campaign draws inspiration from the lessons of resilience and introspection that emerged during the Covid-19 pandemic. It celebrates the newfound appreciation for the concept of 'Home' as a sanctuary. The campaign aims to transform houses into homes, with D'Décor playing a crucial role in weaving the dreams of individuals into reality.
Sanjay Arora, the managing director of D'Décor, highlighted the seamless synergy between the brand's values and the narrative presented by the iconic couple, Gauri and Shahrukh Khan. The campaign spotlights the core category of curtains and weaves a captivating narrative around the concept of home windows and the stories and moments they facilitate. The campaign underscores the emotional connections and relationships nurtured within homes. D'Décor's curtains are presented as the embodiment of this idea, aligned with the brand's tagline, "Beautiful Homes Tell Beautiful Stories."
D'Décor believes in the deep emotional connections within every story and seeks to provide the perfect backdrop for the heartfelt moments within a home through their new campaign. The brand is expanding its product offerings in the wide width curtain category, as well as introducing more sophisticated blind collections. These products will be available across 1800 stores throughout the country, aiming to provide consumers with an exceptional shopping experience. The campaign's launch coincides with the festive season of Diwali, adding to the excitement and anticipation.
Creative credits:
Creative agency – Lowe Lintas
Producer - Dharma 2.0
Director – Punit Malhotra
Campaign Shot By – Avinash Gowariker