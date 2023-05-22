Decoding the pan masala ad template

A study by market research firm Imarc pegs the size of the pan masala market in India at Rs 43,410.2 crore in 2022. The category has emerged as the highest ad spender in the first 54 matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year. It holds a 16% share of the ad volumes, a 9% increase since last year. In fact, KP Pan Foods, the parent company of Kamla Pasand, is the second-highest advertiser on the IPL with an 8% share in the ad volumes. Rajshree Silver Coated Elaichi is in the list of top 5 new brands advertising on the IPL. Other popular brands like Vimal and DB Signature are also spending big on the IPL.