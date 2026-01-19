Deconstruct turns the spotlight on neighbourhood barbershops

Deconstruct Skincare has rolled out a campaign titled #BringBackBarbershops, which draws attention to the neighbourhood barbershop as a long-standing social and cultural space for men across India.

The campaign features real barbers from South India, speaking in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil, as they reflect on their craft, long-standing customer relationships and the routines that have remained unchanged for decades. The narratives focus on barbershops as familiar spaces where trust, conversation and continuity have shaped everyday grooming rituals.

According to the campaign, many such barbershops have faced decline over the past decade, with several shutting down due to changing consumer habits. The film closes by urging viewers to recognise and support these local establishments, framing them as quietly significant neighbourhood institutions rather than commercial spaces.

The campaign also introduces Deconstruct’s Oil-Free Moisturiser within the context of traditional grooming routines, positioning it as an alternative to aftershave without disrupting long-held practices.

Commenting on the campaign, Malini Adapureddy, founder & CEO, Deconstruct, said: “Before algorithms told men how to groom, there was the neighbourhood barber. We wanted to honour that tradition, not disrupt it. This campaign isn't about selling a new routine; it's about recognising one that's already there and showing how thoughtful products can fit seamlessly into rituals men already trust. The barbershop has always been a place of care. Our Oil-Free Moisturiser simply replaces the Sting at the end with something gentler.”