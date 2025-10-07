Deepika Padukone joins Ranveer Singh as Experience Abu Dhabi’s new face

Experience Abu Dhabi, the destination brand of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, has announced Deepika Padukone as its newest regional brand ambassador. She joins her husband and fellow Bollywood icon Ranveer Singh, who has represented the brand since 2023, making them the first Bollywood power couple to jointly represent the destination.

The campaign features Deepika stepping into the spotlight in a new Experience Abu Dhabi film alongside Ranveer, highlighting the city’s culture, attractions, and experiences. With her global appeal and strong connection with audiences across India and beyond, Deepika will showcase Abu Dhabi as a vibrant destination that offers something for every traveller — from culture and adventure to family experiences and relaxation.

Ranveer Singh, who continues his association with the brand, said: "Abu Dhabi is the ultimate family hotspot. They have it all: culture, adventure, beaches, entertainment, you name it. I am incredibly proud to have shared this city with the world over the years, and what makes me even happier is that I now get to experience this journey with my wife who joins in as a brand ambassador, Deepika. We are celebrating everything that makes Abu Dhabi so special – from its family-friendly attractions to the warmth of Emirati hospitality, it is a place where people come to create memories for life."

As the newest ambassador, Deepika Padukone will invite audiences to explore the city through brand films and storytelling. Whether it’s kayaking through mangroves or embarking on high-energy adventures, showcasing the destination’s versatility.

Deepika Padukone said: "Travel is always more meaningful when it is with the people you love. Ranveer has explored and celebrated Abu Dhabi with so much passion over the last 3 years, and now I get to join him on this journey. I cannot wait to travel, explore, and experience everything this beautiful city has to offer – from its vibrant traditions to the warmth of being welcomed like family. Excited for what is ahead with Abu Dhabi!"

The campaign continues Experience Abu Dhabi’s focus on authentic storytelling, using familiar faces to connect with Indian audiences and inspire them to discover the city’s culture and hospitality.