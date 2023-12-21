Deepika Padukone roped in as Bisleri's first global brand ambassador for the #DrinkItUp campaign

Commenting on getting onboard Deepika Padukone as the brand ambassador, Jayanti Chauhan, vice chairperson, Bisleri International, said, "Bisleri is synonymous with hydration. Our new campaign Bisleri #DrinkItUp is embracing the fun and excitement of visualising hydration in an iconic style with Ms. Deepika Padukone for the first time ever. We are thrilled to have Ms Padukone as our first global brand ambassador as her work and values align with our brand philosophy. With her we are able to show our brand evolving with modern times. We are confident that everyone will love this campaign and enjoy hydrating with Bisleri."