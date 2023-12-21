Deepika Padukone roped in as Bisleri's first global brand ambassador for the #DrinkItUp campaign

Padukone will also be part of all Bisleri product packaging
Bisleri, the mineral water brand has roped in Deepika Padukone as its first-ever global brand ambassador in the new campaign Bisleri #DrinkItUp. The ad film showcases Padukone grooving to a snappy and modern take on the iconic song ‘Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Baba’ while relishing the pure refreshment of the original beverage, 'water.'
Commenting on getting onboard Deepika Padukone as the brand ambassador, Jayanti Chauhan, vice chairperson, Bisleri International, said, "Bisleri is synonymous with hydration. Our new campaign Bisleri #DrinkItUp is embracing the fun and excitement of visualising hydration in an iconic style with Ms. Deepika Padukone for the first time ever. We are thrilled to have Ms Padukone as our first global brand ambassador as her work and values align with our brand philosophy. With her we are able to show our brand evolving with modern times. We are confident that everyone will love this campaign and enjoy hydrating with Bisleri."
Deepika Padukone expressed her enthusiasm as the global ambassador of Bisleri, "I am delighted to be associated with a brand as iconic as Bisleri. I have always believed in the importance of hydration as a key step in our commitment to a healthy lifestyle and overall wellbeing and the Bisleri #DrinkItUp campaign celebrates just that.”
Tushar Malhotra, head of marketing, Bisleri International, adds, “The Bisleri #DrinkItUp campaign is a significant step to contemporise the brand, increase brand love and have exciting conversations with our consumers.”
The Bisleri #DrinkItUp campaign has been shot by Nirvana Films and directed by director Prakash Verma while Bisleri’s association with Deepika Padukone was managed by Wavemaker and GroupM ESP.
The integrated campaign will be promoted across various platforms, including television, digital, Out-of-Home media, delivery vehicles, influencer engagement, OTT platforms, and much more. Padukone will also be part of all Bisleri product packaging. Through these diverse touchpoints, we aim to offer consumers an immersive and engaging experience.