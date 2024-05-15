Delhi HC stops HUL from comparing Ponds and Nivea, following Beiersdorf AG's interim injunction application

According to the plaintiff, HUL sales representatives would put cream from the "blue tub" on one hand and Ponds product on the other hand of walk-in customers, then use a magnifying glass to show that the blue tub product left more oily residue than Ponds Super Light Gel. Justice Dayal noted that on first impression, the colour blue has long been linked to the plaintiff's product 'NIVEA', which has gained recognition and is widely known.