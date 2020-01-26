Delhi mein kya chal raha hai? Fogg aur Rapido...

Ride hailing startup Rapido’s call to action ad on Facebook draws from the iconic ads for Fogg deodorants. The caption of the post reads, “Kya Kya Kya? Wahi reaction hoga jab ride sirf 5 Rs per km pe milegi.” The post itself reads, “Dilli mein, fog aur Rapido dono chalta hai bhai.” The ad comes in light of the brand’s recent entry into Delhi and the copy plays on both the ‘Fogg’ and Delhi’s 'winter fog' conversations.