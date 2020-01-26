Delhi mein kya chal raha hai? Fogg aur Rapido...

Rapido's social media ads build on the iconic Fogg 'Kya chal raha hai?' campaign.
Ride hailing startup Rapido’s call to action ad on Facebook draws from the iconic ads for Fogg deodorants. The caption of the post reads, “Kya Kya Kya? Wahi reaction hoga jab ride sirf 5 Rs per km pe milegi.” The post itself reads, “Dilli mein, fog aur Rapido dono chalta hai bhai.” The ad comes in light of the brand’s recent entry into Delhi and the copy plays on both the ‘Fogg’ and Delhi’s 'winter fog' conversations.
Fogg, the deodorant was launched in 2011 with a ‘no gas’ proposition. The brand rapidly gained market share and decided to build a campaign around a popular Hindi greeting ‘Kya chal raha hai?’ which translates to asking someone about their general well-being. The brand added a response to the question with “Fogg chal raha hai.”
Founded in 2015, Rapido operates in over 80 locations in India. While the brand’s service was already available in neighbouring areas like Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad, its services were launched in Delhi only recently. The call to action ad announces an introductory price of five rupees per kilometre.