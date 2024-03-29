Dell's 'Back to School & College' campaign celebrates innovation, empowering young India to drive change

Announcing the campaign, Mayuri Saikia, director of marketing, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies, India, said, “Today, learning extends beyond the classroom. India’s young learners are stepping out, driven by a desire to make a real difference in society and the country. They are the future problem solvers and thinkers, passionate about creating meaningful change. At Dell, we are inspired by these ambitious students and are committed to providing them with the technology they need to fulfil their purpose. Our campaign celebrates this spirit of innovation and reinforces our belief that young minds have enormous potential to steer our country towards progress and a brighter future.”