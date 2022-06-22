Dentsu Creative, DDB Mudra, Byju’s are India’s only winners on day two of Cannes Lions 2022

Amit Wadhwa, CEO India, Dentsu Creative said, “It has been a fantabulous Day 2 at Cannes Lions. After an exciting start with a Grand Prix, 1 Silver, and 2 Bronze, we are ecstatic to add a Gold to our kitty. This is indeed a mesmerizing experience. A big, big thank you to all our ex and present teammates for making this happen. It has indeed been a breathtaking miracle. Also, my deepest gratitude to everyone who has held their faith in our teams and work. Thank you!"