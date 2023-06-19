Dentsu Creative, Leo Burnett, FCB India and FCB Kinnect are among the shortlists on day one of Cannes Lions ’23

They added a total of 12 shortlists and India’s tally now stands at 57.
The Indian contingent has added 12 more shortlists to its name and its tally now stands at 57. Dentsu Creative, Leo Burnett, FCB India and FCB Kinnect are the ones who made the cut.
Here is the breakdown.
Brand Experience and Activation: four shortlists
Dentsu Creative:
The Responsible Manhole for TVS
The Everything Book for Vedantu
Suraksha ka Teeka for Mortein
Leo Burnett:
Airtel 175 Replayed for Airtel
Creative Data: five shortlists
Leo Burnett/Cropin
Lay’s Smart Farm for Lay’s (4)
Leo Burnett:
Airtel 175 Replayed for Airtel
Creative B2B: three shortlists
Leo Burnett/Cropin
Lay’s Smart Farm for Lay’s (2)
FCB India/FCB Kinnect/FCB Chicago
Chatpat for SOS Children’s Villages