Dentsu Creative brings back Webchutney and Isobar as portfolio brands

The reasons for the return were to “manage potential client conflicts”, and to “cater to varied client needs.”
Dentsu Creative has brought back Webchutey and Isobar – a creative, and a digital interative agency – as separate portfolio brands two years after the Japanese ad network united all its creative agencies to form a global creative network.
A press release – released to the media on June 11, 2024, detailing Surjo Dutt’s appointment as chief creative officer (CCO) at Dentsu Creative Webchutney, revealed this development.
“We have reimagined our creative business to align with the evolving needs of our clients. Dentsu Creative India now encompasses three portfolio brands: Dentsu Creative Webchutney, Dentsu Creative Isobar, and Dentsu Creative PR,” read the release.
It further explained that Dentsu Creative Webchutney delivers creative solutions across both traditional and digital media. Meanwhile, Dentsu Creative Isobar focuses on enhancing digital experiences, and Dentsu Creative PR handles public relations.
“Initially, dentsu made a strategic decision to sunset multiple brands like Webchutney and Isobar to bring its offerings under a single, unified identity as Dentsu Creative. This move aimed to leverage the combined strength and synergy of its diverse capabilities and talent pool,” said Amit Wadhwa, CEO, Dentsu Creative India, in a statement to afaqs!.
“However, to effectively manage potential client conflicts and cater to varied client needs, some level of differentiation within the umbrella brand was necessary. Therefore, we have reintroduced these brands as sub-brands under Dentsu Creative,” he added.
Back in June 2022 on day one of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Dentsu International united all its creative agencies to form Dentsu Creative.
Dentsu Webchutney, Taproot Dentsu, dentsuMB, WATConsult, Isobar, Dentsu Impact and Perfect Relations were the then impacted agencies in India.
“It is no more about creativity in silos. Creativity needs to be brought together across various domains and, with Dentsu Creative, that is exactly what we want to do,” Wadhwa had told afaqs! after the announcement.