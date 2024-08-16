Dentsu Group sees organic growth surge in India for Q2 after a long period of underperformance

Hiroshi Igarashi, president and global CEO, Dentsu Group Inc., said, "The second quarter saw a return to growth, with the Group reporting organic revenue growth of 0.2% yoy. The Group has seen continued sequential quarterly improvement with momentum in our client pitch win rate. We reiterate our full-year guidance of approximately 1% organic growth and c. 15% operating margin. Over the last six months, we have made decisive progress in aligning our people, brand, and market presence to strengthen our dentsu proposition. We have unlocked our collective power and potential by operating as One dentsu, which is beginning to show a positive impact on performance."