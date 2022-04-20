dentsu X wins digital media mandate for Dabur India

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch.
dentsu X, the integrated media agency from the house of dentsu India, has won the digital media mandate for Dabur India, following a multi-agency pitch.
Commenting on the new mandate, Rajiv Dubey, head-media, Dabur India said, “Over the past few years, the world has increasingly evolved towards digital transformation. As a result, digital marketing has now emerged as the go-to solution for brands and companies. Dabur has been ramping up spends on digital exponentially in the past few years, with brands creating special digital-only content. We are happy to join hands with dentsu X - an agency that has been responsive to Dabur's needs and appreciative of our brand vision and way of working. Their appreciation and deployment of data make them champions at maximising the potential of digital platforms.”
The impetus for Dabur’s accelerated venture into the digital realm can be traced to its chairman Anand Burman. An NDTV article from 2017 quotes from his address to shareholders in the company's Annual Report for 2016-17: "One of the most notable trends that we are witnessing today is the digital revolution. This is going to have a significant impact on consumer behaviour and market structure in future… Recognising this as an opportunity, Dabur is pursuing an aggressive e-commerce and digital marketing strategy to promote, market and sell its products online."
"Increasing focus on digital marketing, online campaigns and social media will help us access the millennials who are going to drive strong trends of consumption in the coming times," he added.
In the last couple of years, we’ve seen Dabur dole our several digital-first and digital-only ad campaigns for the gamut of products under its brand.
In its 2020-21 annual report, Dabur said its “spends on digital platforms, including e-commerce, account for around 20 per cent of the total advertising spends, up from 12.7 per cent a year ago. A total of 130 Digital First/Digital only films were created and aired across platforms in the 2020-21 financial year. In addition, 830 videos were created on YouTube linked to health, lifestyle and beauty.”
Some of Dabur’s memorable digital-first/only campaigns, in the recent past, include its ode to postman D.Sivan who’d walk 15km through dense forests to deliver mails to inaccessible regions in Coorg, Karnataka. Another one includes the social media banter between stand-up comic and actor Vir Das and Dabur after the former took a dig at the latter.
Divya Karani, CEO - South Asia Media, dentsu said about the account win, “We are ecstatic to partner with Dabur, a brand that invokes implicit trust in the minds of its consumers. Dabur is synonymous with impeccable quality and omnipresent across Indian households.”
Roopam Garg, CEO, dentsu X India added, “It is the people, tech and tools of dentsu X that address and answer ‘the why beyond the what’. We are extremely excited and look forward to a deep partnership with Dabur, to drive business outcomes in the short and long term.”