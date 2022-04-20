dentsu X wins digital media mandate for Dabur India

Commenting on the new mandate, Rajiv Dubey, head-media, Dabur India said, “Over the past few years, the world has increasingly evolved towards digital transformation. As a result, digital marketing has now emerged as the go-to solution for brands and companies. Dabur has been ramping up spends on digital exponentially in the past few years, with brands creating special digital-only content. We are happy to join hands with dentsu X - an agency that has been responsive to Dabur's needs and appreciative of our brand vision and way of working. Their appreciation and deployment of data make them champions at maximising the potential of digital platforms.”