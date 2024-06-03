Destigmatising depression: Policybazaar’s new campaign on mental health is for everyone

Sethi states, “Every Sunday, we bring in experts from various fields and they interact with our customers and the general public at large and address various issues related to human wellness. We have had mental health experts in the past as well who spoke to our customers and addressed issues like stress, anxiety, and other related issues. This time we have given it the shape of a brand campaign. The idea of telling an inspirational story like Major General Dogra’s is to not just leave it there. There are multiple such stories in India which people can draw inspiration from.”