Dettol takes on surface disinfectants and sanitiser sprays while it reaffirms its 'protection' identity in new ad

People still associate Dettol with 'protection' and that's what the brand has capitalised on in its new ad. Yes, it takes the oft-used route of 'mother's approval' to claim its spot and now – is also proven effective against #COVID19 virus. But, we also see the same mother dilute Dettol liquid in a bowl of water before scenes of surfaces being cleaned are shown; it is a clear sign that Dettol isn't just about cuts and wounds but is an effective solution to keep the surfaces clean which can become carriers of the infection.