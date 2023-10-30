Dhara highlights the joy of compliments and togetherness in festive celebrations in #TareefonKaTyohar campaign

Conceptualised by Dhara in collaboration with DDB Mudra Group, the campaign is an extension of the brand's ongoing narrative of 'Khaane Pe Kehna'.
Dhara, the edible oil brand from Mother Dairy, has launched a heartwarming festive campaign titled #TareefonKaTyohar, emphasising the importance of food, loved ones, and heartfelt compliments during the festive season. The campaign is an extension of Dhara's ongoing communication narrative of 'Khaane Pe Kehna,' which focuses on strengthening bonds with loved ones through food.
Conceptualised by Dhara in collaboration with DDB Mudra Group, the campaign is led by a Digital Video Commercial (DVC) that highlights the idea of making moments more special by expressing appreciation for the efforts of loved ones. The DVC showcases a family coming together for a meal on Diwali, with an emphasis on compliments and gratitude for each other's contributions. The campaign extends to print, radio, and out-of-home (OOH) mediums and will engage consumers throughout the festive period, including Diwali.
Manish Bandlish, managing director of Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable, explained that the campaign aims to convey the message that compliments, gratitude, and appreciation can transform familial conversations into moments of joy and make loved ones feel special, thereby enhancing the festive spirit.
The DVC features a family gathering for a Diwali meal, with a focus on appreciating each other's contributions to the celebration. The campaign emphasizes that heartfelt compliments can turn any occasion into a joyous moment. It concludes with the message, "kuchh baantna ho, bataana ho, tareef se kissi ka tyohar banana ho, toh bas #KhaanePeKehna."
The campaign encourages everyone to express appreciation and gratitude during the festive season, particularly during Diwali, to make the celebrations more joyful and delicious.
Agency: DDB Mudra Group
Creative: Iraj Fraz Batla, Purva Ummat, Mridul Sharma, Ankur Singh, Chetan Joshi
Strategy: Surbhi Arora, Nupur Sharma
Business: Ashutosh Sawhney, Vineet Kindra, Chirag Chutani, Avishek Prasad
Production House: Electric Dreams Film Company
Director: Aniruddha Shankar Sen