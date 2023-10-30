Dhara highlights the joy of compliments and togetherness in festive celebrations in #TareefonKaTyohar campaign

Conceptualised by Dhara in collaboration with DDB Mudra Group, the campaign is led by a Digital Video Commercial (DVC) that highlights the idea of making moments more special by expressing appreciation for the efforts of loved ones. The DVC showcases a family coming together for a meal on Diwali, with an emphasis on compliments and gratitude for each other's contributions. The campaign extends to print, radio, and out-of-home (OOH) mediums and will engage consumers throughout the festive period, including Diwali.