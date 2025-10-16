Dhara launches ‘Mann Ka Khao’ campaign on joy of eating

Dhara, the edible oil brand from Mother Dairy, has launched a new campaign titled 'Mann Ka Khao', encouraging people to rediscover the simple joy of eating food made with love — without guilt or overthinking. The campaign marks a refreshed brand positioning: “Dhara – Ek Achha Tel.”

Set against the backdrop of today’s calorie-conscious world, the film captures moments where people resist their favourite comfort foods — until they finally give in to their cravings, rediscovering happiness in the process.

The campaign underlines Dhara’s belief that food should be savored, not measured, combining mindful oil use with an active lifestyle. The brand highlights that its mustard oil absorbs 15% less oil and contains 0% trans-fat, reinforcing its focus on health and quality.

Manish Bandlish, managing director, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable, said: “In today’s world, worries about what to eat often overshadow the joy of indulging in our favorite dishes. At Dhara, we believe food should be savored, not measured. Cook with care, cook with passion, and cherish the flavors of your favorite meals prepared with good oil. We stand for balance — combining mindful oil use, an active lifestyle, and the right products.



As a brand, we are committed to providing choices that make this possible: Dhara’s mustard oil absorbs over 15% less, contains 0% trans-fat, and meets the desired quality standards, so our consumers can enjoy every meal confidently and guilt-free. That’s the Dhara way — inspiring everyone to live joyfully, savor every bite, and embrace the love for food.”

The film’s execution features everyday moments — a mother frying pakoras, a son eyeing pooris over his protein shake — each depicting the emotional tug between restraint and indulgence. Eventually, each character chooses to enjoy their meal wholeheartedly, celebrating the warmth of shared food and memories.

The 'Mann Ka Khao' campaign adopts a 360-degree rollout across TV, print, digital, outdoor, Bollywood integrations, OTT platforms, and BTL activations in key markets, supported by multilingual messaging.