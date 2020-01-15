Dhara's new campaign brings forth 'Women Of Change'

He says, “Dhara’s target group comprises progressive women ( over 25 years), who tend to take decisions for their families. Through this initiative, Dhara is trying to reach out to the exact target group by covering stories of a similar segment of people. For the same reason, ordinary profiles living extraordinary lives have been picked up. The intent is to leave a core message to the target group through video-tales. For instance, in the first video, it clearly mentions that there is no age to relive your passion.”