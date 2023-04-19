Dhoni explores new career options in Rigi’s campaign

When asked about how Rigi is different from others in the space, Ray says, “We are not directly onboarding any creators rather we're providing them tools to conduct the workshops. Other brands first onboard creators and then go about finding the audience for that particular course. They end up charging big commissions and, therefore, the ticket size becomes higher. Our ticket size is a lot less, as compared to other platforms. In our model, creators have the liberty to sell their course at whatever price they want.”