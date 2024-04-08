Dhoni promotes Cleartrip for the first time for its flexibility and offers on flights, hotels, and buses

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Captain Cool adopts various avatars in his debut campaign, including pilot, darbaan, and traveler.
Cleartrip’s new brand ambassador, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, marked his debut innings with the brand’s latest ad film. Donning 3 avatars - pilot, darbaan and a traveler - MSD aka Captain Cool urges first-time users to book with Cleartrip to score with offers and enjoy flexibility on flights, hotels and buses under the brand's promise - ‘ClearChoice’. This proposition for a whole new set of audience is timed right ahead of the summer travel frenzy.
The film aligns with Cleartrip’s vision of growing its market presence and unlocking a new and larger demographic. It introduces them to the brand’s value proposition through relatable moments that resonate with every traveler. Through the campaign, the films highlight the common pain points of travelers, especially for last-minute cancellations and modifications. MSD in his style reassures the users that with Cleartrip, booking journeys are stress-free and flexible.
The element of the campaign messaging is Cleartrip's assertion that new customers are lucky if they haven't yet booked with them. This approach from an OTA, suggesting luck in not choosing their service, mirrors Cleartrip's marketing.
The offers include:
Domestic Flights: Flat Rs. 777 off + earn 500 SuperCoins on first domestic flight booking
International Flights: Flat 10% off + earn 500 SuperCoins on first international flight booking
Domestic Hotels: Flat 25% off on first booking
International Hotels: Flat Rs.2000 off on first booking
Hotel cancellations right before check-in start at just Rs.49
Lowest rates in the industry for rescheduling and cancelling flights
Flat 15% off on bus bookings
Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Cleartrip brand ambassador said, “Throughout my career, travelling across continents, I have been a true globetrotter and discovered my love for travel. After so many years, travel has become something I look forward to. I couldn’t be more thrilled to come onboard Cleartrip, a brand that mirrors what travel should be like - fun, memorable and meaningful. In my career, I continue to make tough decisions every day, but with Cleartrip, decision-making is easy and straightforward. Their commitment to transparency simplifies choices and allows anyone to confidently go on a journey of their dreams.”
Prahlad Krishnamurthi, CBO, Cleartrip said, “At Cleartrip, our fundamental aim is to democratise travel through superior offerings and unprecedented flexibility. Our latest campaign with Mahendra Singh Dhoni, an iconic figure with universal appeal, is to invite new users to come onboard Cleartrip and experience travel like never before. MSD embodies Cleartrip’s ethos of Straightforwardness and Transparency and we believe he is the perfect Captain for us and our travelers from across the country.”
Cleartrip is indeed 'Thala's Choice' for anyone seeking a seamless, memorable, and meaningful journey.