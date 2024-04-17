Dhoni requests for Etihad's business class seat in latest campaign

Amina Taher, vice president of brand, marketing and sponsorship at Etihad Airways, explains, “Teaming up with the Chennai Super Kings isn't just about supporting a cricket team; it's about embracing the incredible spirit of cricket in India. The passionate fans of the team epitomise the true love and devotion for the game in this remarkable country. At Etihad, we understand the power of shared interests, and just like the 'Yellow Army,' we're all in with this team.”