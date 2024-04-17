Dhoni requests for Etihad's business class seat in latest campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Etihad Airways has debuted its latest brand films with MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Deepak Chahar alongside Etihad’s cabin crew and excited fans.
Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, is celebrating its partnership with the Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2024.
Fans can visit Etihad’s activation booth at CSK home matches and join Etihad Guest, Etihad’s award-winning loyalty programme, for a chance to win Etihad Guest miles during the game. Every time the reigning champions hit a ‘six’, Etihad is giving away 30,000 Etihad Guest Miles to one lucky fan joining the airline’s loyalty programme at the stadium or online on its website.
To further elevate the partnership, Etihad has debuted its latest brand film, featuring cricketing legend MS Dhoni, 2024 CSK Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Deepak Chahar alongside Etihad’s cabin crew and excited fans.
The series of brand films showcase the profound notion that cricket emotion knows no bounds, serving as a testament to the unifying power of sport across cultures and geographies, a belief deeply cherished by Etihad. Through these videos, viewers catch a glimpse of Etihad’s commitment to delivering comfort, flawless service, and seamless global connectivity to its guests.
The Etihad partnership is also brought to life across various platforms of the Chennai Super Kings, including prominent branding on the back of the CSK jersey, visible to the millions of spectators watching at the stadium and on broadcast channels globally. Etihad is also giving away ‘whistles with wings’, shaped as miniature aircraft to further engage fans and celebrate in the spirit of CSK.
Amina Taher, vice president of brand, marketing and sponsorship at Etihad Airways, explains, “Teaming up with the Chennai Super Kings isn't just about supporting a cricket team; it's about embracing the incredible spirit of cricket in India. The passionate fans of the team epitomise the true love and devotion for the game in this remarkable country. At Etihad, we understand the power of shared interests, and just like the 'Yellow Army,' we're all in with this team.”
She adds, “As we embark on this thrilling journey together, our captivating campaign videos showcase the exhilaration of cricket, and the seamless experience Etihad offers. They resonate deeply, capturing the pulse of the game and the wanderlust of travellers alike. We're not just connecting destinations; we're connecting hearts, forging a bond that transcends boundaries and elevates the spirit of the game to new heights.”
Recently, the airline expanded its reach in India with the launch of three new routes including- Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram in January, and the most recent Jaipur which will commence in June.