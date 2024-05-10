Dhoni visits a friend's farm in Swaraj Tractors' latest campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The new TVC has been conceptualised by FCB Interface.
Swaraj Tractors, a brand in the domestic tractor industry and a part of the Mahindra Group, presents a new campaign starring Swaraj's esteemed customer and brand ambassador, MS Dhoni. The advertisement captures the ease and efficiency of using the Swaraj Target 630 in horticulture, inter-row cultivation, puddling and other farming activities, enabled due to its advanced features and powerful engine.
The commercial unfolds with Dhoni's visit to a friend's farm, where he encounters the Swaraj Target 630. Captivated by its features and performance, Dhoni takes the tractor for a spin, traversing through sugarcane fields, vineyards, horticulture patches, and paddy fields.
The commercial is complemented by a jingle, the commercial embodies the sheer delight and ease of operating the Swaraj Target 630.
This marks Swaraj's second commercial featuring Dhoni. The first commercial featuring the legendary cricketer received praise from farmers across the country, who appreciated Swaraj's commitment to delivering high-quality and technologically advanced machinery. This new advertisement builds upon the success of its predecessor.
The new TVC has been created by FCB Interface for Swaraj and will be available in various regional languages, including Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bhojpuri, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Punjabi from May 10, 2024.