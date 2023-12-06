Diataal and Malaika Arora join forces to launch #DilChaaheSirfDiataalD campaign

Malaika Arora, the brand ambassador, reveals the secret of her fitness and healthy heart.
Diataal D, a multi-vitamin brand has roped in Malaika Arora in its latest campaign #DilChaheSirfDiataalD. Diataal D is an efficacious and differentiated multivitamin with aided Vitamin D.
The campaign leverages humour to drive a message about the importance of vitamin D for well-being and a healthy heart. Through this campaign, Malaika urges consumers to switch to Diataal D. She endorses Diataal range of nutritional supplements and the collaboration is expected to strengthen the brand's presence among health conscious consumers across India.
The brand is marketed by USV Consumer that also markets Sebamed range of personal care and baby care products in India. Diataal ranges of products are part of its newly launched food and nutrition division.
Commenting on the association, Shashi Ranjan, president, USV Consumer (Sebamed), shares, “Food & Nutrition is the latest addition to our consumer business portfolio with a mission to transform the wellbeing of our consumers. We are thrilled to have a wellness enthusiast like Malaika Arora on board as the brand ambassador for the Diataal range of supplements and I am sure this will bolster our presence amongst millennials.”
Speaking on her association Malaika says, “ I strongly believe that a healthy physique and a strong heart reflect one's personality. I prioritise my fitness and overall health by incorporating Diataal D into my daily routine- a multivitamin enriched with vitamin D, safeguarding both my heart and immunity. Make a meaningful difference in your life by switching to Diataal D.”
Shardul Bist, marketing head, Nutrition, added, “The campaign starts with a backdrop of a reality show and it leverages tongue in cheek humour to highlight the importance of Vitamin D for wellbeing and healthy heart. I am confident that this will resonate well with our audience and will persuade them to switch to Diataal D, a multivitamin with added vitamin D, for their overall health and well being.”