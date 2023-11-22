Did Snoop Dogg not pass the joint after all?

Days after announcing he's quitting "smoke", the rapper revealed it's a marketing campaign for a brand Solo Stove, adding a twist to the narrative.
Acclaimed rapper and musician Snoop Dogg has been a prominent name in the international hip-hop scene for about three decades now. Gaining recognition for his distinct style of rap and mellow flow, Snoop has also gained notoriety for his love for cannabis over the years.
He has often spoken about the bud and the importance that the soft drug has had in his life and career. So, when he abruptly took to social media on November 17 to announce that he is retiring "smoke" from his life after "much consideration and conversation" with his family, it came as a shock to millions of his fans online.
In the comment section of the post, fans deliberated that this might be a marketing gimmick after all. "I refuse to believe this. Definitely a part of some marketing campaign that he’s a part of," a comment on the original post on Instagram read. But Snoop's posts after the announcement made the bud's exit from his life rather apparent.
On November 20, Snoop put out a short video on his Instagram handle that started out with him sitting with a contemplative posture. He announced that he was giving up smoking and was well aware of the thoughts that might cross the mind of his fanbase. "I know what you are thinking. 'Snoop, smoke is your whole thing'. But I am done with it."
He then reveals Solo Stove, a Texas-based outdoor products company which designs fire pits, camp stoves, pizza ovens, grills, and other such products. One of their offerings, the Fixed Fire fire pit, has helped him go smoke-free.
“I love a good fire outside but the smoke was too much. Solo Stove fixed fire and took out the smoke. They changed the game and now I’m excited to spread the love and stay warm with my friends and family,” Snoop said in a press release.
Allison Apperson, associate creative director, The Martin Agency, told Adage that there was a need to make a significant impact when Solo Stove tasked them with showcasing the smokeless nature of their fire pits and attracting new customers.
Senior copywriter Chase Zreet from The Martin Agency added that the choice of Snoop Dogg as the ambassador was crucial, citing his unparalleled charisma, brand appeal, and unique association with a smoke-related persona. According to Zreet, Snoop Dogg's distinctive qualities made him not only the perfect but also the only person fit for the job.
Interestingly, this is a part of the company's first America-wide marketing campaign. They are presenting Snoop Dogg as their official smokesman. According to reports, the extensive initiative covers social media, podcasts, out-of-home, and digital platforms, featuring a key 30-second TV commercial. Additionally, Snoop Dogg will be associated with a line of Solo Stove products bearing his branded signature.