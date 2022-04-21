“Digital presentations of all award work will be displayed”: Anupriya Acharya and Jaideep Gandhi

A quick chat with the organisers of Goafest 2022.
Goafest, one of Indian adland’s most popular festivals, returns to the real world after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID pandemic. The 15th edition of the festival will take place from May 5-8, 2022.
The festival’s host Anupriya Acharya, CEO, Publicis Groupe, South Asia, and president, Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI), tells afaqs! that the aim of Goafest 2002 is to bring alive the industry’s spirit.
For starters, to celebrate the return of the festival, she was seen dancing to Badhshah’s ‘Jugnu’. Joining her were Sam Balsara, chairman, Madison World; Rohit Ohri, chairman & CEO, FCB Group India; Jaideep Gandhi, founder of Another Idea and chairman of Goafest 2022; Arvind Sharma, chairman, Good Brands For A Healthy Life (former president of AAAI and CEO of Leo Burnett).
Speaking about some of the changes, Acharya says, “Digital presentations of all the award work will be displayed right at the heart of the festival.” Earlier, they’d be displayed in large print formats.
On what the various sessions will entail, Gandhi tells us that they’re getting some of the best influencers to the festival. There will be a session on health and OTT.
The Abbys, South Asia’s major awards for creativity, media and communication that are awarded at Goafest, has joined hands with The One Show, the world's most prestigious award program in advertising, design and digital marketing, this year.
The association creates a new gold standard in recognising and awarding the region’s best creativity by bringing global standards of judging, jury selection and transparency to the already revered and established Indian Awards brand, said a press release on this partnership.
Here’s a list of the jury chair for The Abbys 2022:
Amer Jaleel, group CCO & chairman, MullenLowe Lintas Group
Ashwini Deshpande, co-founder & director, Elephant Design
Bobby Pawar, chairman & CCO, Havas
Chaaya Baradhwaaj, founder & MD, BC Web Wise
Rahul Mathew, CCO, DDB Mudra Group
Rajdeepak Das, CEO & CCO, South Asia, Leo Burnett
Ayappa KM, director & partner, Early Man Films
Devika Prabhu, business head, kids & infotainment, Disney Star
Geet Rathi, design & creative director, TBWA
Megha Tata, MD, South Asia – Warner Bros, Discovery,
Raj Kamble, founder & CCO, Famous Innovations