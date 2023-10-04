Disney+ Hotstar highlights its 'free on mobile' offer with #FreeLoThodaJeeLo campaign

Conceptualised by the internal Disney+ Hotstar team and directed by Nikhil Rao, the latest ad film is a play on the importance of prioritising one’s own needs alongside those of one’s family. In the video, a man is denied entry into heaven because, in an effort to ensure the comfort of his wife, son and mother, he forgets to enjoy pleasures of life like cricket and entertainment, made even easier through Disney+ Hotstar’s free offerings.