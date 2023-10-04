Disney+ Hotstar highlights its 'free on mobile' offer with #FreeLoThodaJeeLo campaign

Starring Abhishek Banerjee and Jameel Khan, the film captures the excitement ahead of the upcoming tournament.
Disney+ Hotstar, the official streaming partner for the tournament, released a new ad film as a part of their #FreeLoThodaJeeLo campaign. Starring Abhishek Banerjee and Jameel Khan, the film captures the anticipation for the upcoming tournament and highlights its ‘free on mobile’ offering this year along with free first-class entertainment such as Freddy, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva and many others.
Conceptualised by the internal Disney+ Hotstar team and directed by Nikhil Rao, the latest ad film is a play on the importance of prioritising one’s own needs alongside those of one’s family. In the video, a man is denied entry into heaven because, in an effort to ensure the comfort of his wife, son and mother, he forgets to enjoy pleasures of life like cricket and entertainment, made even easier through Disney+ Hotstar’s free offerings.