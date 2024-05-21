Disney+ Hotstar unveils Free for All with Har Match Har Ball extension in an everyday village setting

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The video ft. Kartik Aaryan showcases the ease of streaming live and for free on mobile on Disney+ Hotstar, even in villages.
With the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup all set to begin on June 2, 2024, cricket fans across the nation are stoked as they cheer for the Men in Blue. Earlier this week, Disney+ Hotstar announced their collaboration with the young Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan as he came on-board as the face of the platform’s campaign, Free for All, Har Match Har Ball.
As an extension of this campaign, Disney+ Hotstar has released another ad film reiterating their ‘Free on mobile’ offering for the tournament enabling all the cricket fans across the country to never miss any cricketing action.
Similar to the first film, this ad too captures the essence of India’s love for cricket. Set in a village, it showcases everyday scenarios like power cuts, or families fighting for the remote with a fun twist.
Conceptualised by the Disney+ Hotstar team and directed by Vijay Maurya, the ad talks about Disney+ Hotstar’s ‘Free on mobile’ proposition, it also places emphasis on the app’s special data saver mode for matches so that viewers across the country can enjoy the tournament without having to worry about running out of data packages.
Kartik Aaryan said, "Cricket in India isn't just a game; it's a bond that connects us all, regardless of age or background. I remember eagerly waiting for school to end so we could play with friends, the joy of simply being together, irrespective of the result. Watching the World Cup with my family was a tradition filled with excitement and pride as we cheered for Team India. The thrill and my love for cricket will never fade.”
The first match will take place between USA and Canada on June 2, 2024 at 6:00 AM IST. The ninth edition of the tournament will be hosted by West Indies and the USA, with the event featuring 20 teams competing across 55 games for the right to be crowned ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 champions.