Disney+ Hotstar unveils Free for All with Har Match Har Ball extension in an everyday village setting

Kartik Aaryan said, "Cricket in India isn't just a game; it's a bond that connects us all, regardless of age or background. I remember eagerly waiting for school to end so we could play with friends, the joy of simply being together, irrespective of the result. Watching the World Cup with my family was a tradition filled with excitement and pride as we cheered for Team India. The thrill and my love for cricket will never fade.”