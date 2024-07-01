Disney Star onboards eleven sponsors for Wimbledon Championships 2024

"Wimbledon is one of the most coveted tennis championships, and we are thrilled by the sponsors who have come on board. The participation of these distinguished brands underscores the widespread appeal and prestige of this historic tournament. This diverse group of sponsors reflects the growing enthusiasm for tennis and emphasizes the importance of delivering varied content in today’s sports landscape. As the event unfolds, we look forward to providing an exceptional viewing experience for tennis fans across India," said Ajit Varghese, head of network, advertising sales, Disney Star.