Johnson’s new soap ad takes a step away from its talcum troubles

The spot sees a mother and a father tend to their newborn with Johnson’s baby soap.
Unwavering promises! That’s what Johnson’s Baby’s new ad is all about. Titled ‘Promise, pehle pal se’, the ad film builds the room for new parenthood, and what it means for a mother and a father - communication Johnson’s has typically built its aesthetics around.
The ad film sees a father take the screen with the newborn, something we haven’t conventionally seen from the brand’s previous commercials. While the mother and the father cater to the newborn, the spot effectively plugs Johnson’s baby products as the genesis of all good things in the world, with a promise of 'baby-safe' ingredients. The campaign has been conceptualised and created by DDB Mudra Group.
For the past few years, J&J has been charged with thousands of lawsuits from parents who allege that the brand’s talcum powder had cancer-causing ingredients in it. Last week, the company was instructed by a California state court to pay nearly $18.8 million to a California man who had allegedly sustained cancer due to the talcum powder. The company’s VP has said in a statement that the company would appeal the verdict.
With all of the talcum troubles, the brand’s new ad film in India appears to be a breath of fresh air, away from powders and legalities. The new ad film even takes up the mantle of putting both the parents within the bracket of childcare, something the category isn’t typically known for.