Dollar launched a campaign for South market ft. Mahesh Babu

Dollar Industries has recently announced its association with South Indian actor Mahesh Babu for their brand Big Boss. This strategic collaboration aims to strengthen Dollar Industries' brand presence and connect with a wider audience in the southern regions of India.
To mark this significant partnership, the company has launched a brand new 360-degree marketing campaign 360 for its range of Dollar Bigboss products.
An integrated 360-degree marketing campaign has been developed that is aimed to reach Dollar Bigboss’s target audience across Southern states. A multi-channel and multi-platform campaign aims to create a long-lasting impression on consumers, showcasing the brand’s dedication to innovation, comfort, and style.
“We have enhanced the Dollar Bigboss portfolio to include not just innerwear but also athleisure, gym-wear, and casuals for men. As we carried the range to customers in South India, Mahesh Babu’s immense popularity and strong connect with the audience will undoubtedly help us strengthen our brand presence in South India. Our integrated campaign will showcase our innovative product range and reinforce our commitment to delivering superior quality.” said Vinod Kumar Gupta, managing director, Dollar Industries Limited.
He further added, "Akshay Kumar continues to be the overall brand ambassador, while Mahesh Babu has been roped in as the brand face specifically for the southern market. This is strategic decision to have a dedicated face for the brand and emphasize the importance of the market for the company growth.
Mahesh Babu a name synonymous with charisma and excellence and known for his versatility perfectly aligns with the brand’s ethos of quality, reliability, and style. His association is expected to bring a fresh and dynamic appeal to Dollar Industries, resonating with consumers across various demographics of the South India market.
The 360 marketing campaign encompasses of television commercials, print media, social media platforms, in-store branding, product packaging, outdoor Media.
Dollar Industries’ comprehensive marketing approach will cover maximum consumer touch points boosting brand recall along with consumer engagement and loyalty.
The television campaign of Dollar Bigboss developed with typical regional messaging features popular film actor, producer, and media personality Mahesh Babu taking on a goon in an inimitable larger-than-life style as “geometry teacher.” A shady man is seen stalking a pretty young woman who has lost her way in a deserted and run-down neighbourhood at night. With not a soul in sight, he starts bothering her with evident ill motive, even offering to drop her home in his dilapidated car.
At this critical moment, Mahesh Babu makes an entry and starts giving a lesson to the man on distances between Points A, B, and C making an old hubcap fallen off the old car whiz like a flying saucer through the air. As the rogue engages in a mesmerised geometry “lesson” with the teacher, the flying disc comes sailing right on his face leaving him knocked out cold, and the young woman safe.
CREDITS:
Agency: Lowe Lintas Kolkata
Script: Studio Simple
Production: Studio Simple
Director: Farouk Aljoffery
DOP: Kartik Vijay