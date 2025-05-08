Domino's Greece 'crashes pizzas' to push for delivery driver safety

Domino's Greece has unveiled a campaign that literally smashes expectations. The pizza giant's new 'Crashed Pizzas' series, created by The Newtons Laboratory, shows something most food brands would consider sacrilege: their signature product in catastrophic disarray.

The campaign features striking visuals of Domino's pizzas destroyed in what appears to be the aftermath of delivery accidents—cheese splattered across broken boxes, toppings scattered amidst debris, and the unmistakable suggestion of vehicular wreckage. It's pizza, but not as you'd want to see it.

Domino's ad

This imagery serves a purpose. Rather than promoting their product, Domino's is addressing their own delivery drivers with a crystal-clear message: your safety trumps everything else—including the perfect delivery.

The campaign represents a significant evolution in Domino's relationship with speed and delivery efficiency. For decades, the company built its reputation on the famous '30-minutes or it's free' guarantee, first introduced in the 1980s. This proposition revolutionised the quick-service restaurant industry, establishing new benchmarks for delivery timeframes and consumer expectations. In India, the proposition was first introduced in 2004.

However, the 30-minute guarantee faced criticism and was eventually discontinued in many markets following concerns about driver safety, food quality and the potential accidents that could result from delivery personnel rushing to meet the deadline. Despite this, the cultural impact of Domino's rapid delivery promise had already transformed customer expectations across the food delivery landscape worldwide.

With 'Crashed Pizzas', Domino's Greece acknowledges this complex legacy whilst firmly establishing its current priorities. The campaign serves as both a safety message to their drivers and a transparent communication to customers about what truly matters.

The campaign's stark imagery is appearing across Greece on outdoor billboards, social media platforms, and in internal communications directed at Domino's staff. It represents a noteworthy shift in an industry often criticised for prioritising speed and efficiency over worker welfare.