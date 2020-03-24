Don't panic, urges BMC's OOH ads to Mumbaikars

When asked about the choice of medium for the awareness campaign, he says that out-of-home (OOH) was chosen because of its high visibility. "OOH gives us great visibility to spread a message to a large group of people. If you look at the situation, it is (only) recently that people (have started) working out of their homes. When we had erected the billboards, there were still people who were out and about, and the intent was to communicate with them. TV wouldn’t have given us that kind of visibility," says Kapoor.